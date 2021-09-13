Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

