Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.6% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.