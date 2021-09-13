Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 71.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $29,851,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 911,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after purchasing an additional 185,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.73. 21,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,115. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.