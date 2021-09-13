Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLRN remained flat at $$30.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.