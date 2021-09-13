Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,926,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.