Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $32.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. 2,637,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

