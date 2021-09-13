IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.21 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

