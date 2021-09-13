Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

