IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $19.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $661.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,949. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.23.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

