IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Contrast

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and IKONICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 20.78 $165.69 million $0.57 76.09 IKONICS $13.43 million 4.04 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $73.89, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than IKONICS.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats IKONICS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

