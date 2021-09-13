IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 8%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 26,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 850,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in IMAX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

