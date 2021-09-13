Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

IMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $33,653,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,530,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

