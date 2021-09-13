Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

