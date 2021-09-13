Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded Innate Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $476.57 million and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

