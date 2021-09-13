Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.45% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOUP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $64.33.

