Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

