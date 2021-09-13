Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Thomas H. Pohlman acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATLO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 206,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ames National by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ames National by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

