Insider Buying: Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Acquires A$395,611.20 in Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) insider Dietmar Voss purchased 39,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.96 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$395,611.20 ($282,579.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

