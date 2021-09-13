Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $226.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

