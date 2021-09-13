Insider Buying: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Acquires $34,886.88 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $621 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

