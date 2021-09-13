Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys 38,658 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

SXT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

