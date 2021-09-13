Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57).

James Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,457 ($19.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Big Yellow Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,471.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,303.22.

BYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

