Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,027.82. 635,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,310. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $1,087.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.20.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $952.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

