Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 299,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

