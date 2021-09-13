Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $1,208,520.84 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42.

On Monday, August 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00.

MGNI opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

