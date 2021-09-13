Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $162,126.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $87.88 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

