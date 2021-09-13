Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Standex International stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.46. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

