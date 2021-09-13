Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $21,189.25 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $21,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marta Thoma Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

