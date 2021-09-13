Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,805,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after buying an additional 924,690 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.09 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

