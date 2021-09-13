Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $165.20 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,214,569 shares of company stock worth $323,657,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

