Intersect Capital LLC Buys 988 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

