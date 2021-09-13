Intersect Capital LLC Has $677,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,737,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

