Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.