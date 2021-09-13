Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $400,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

