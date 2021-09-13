Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $155.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

