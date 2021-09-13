IOST (IOST) Price Up 6.4% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $471.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00368365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

