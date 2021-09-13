iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 445,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,255 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 653,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.74 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

