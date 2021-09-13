iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

