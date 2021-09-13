iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

