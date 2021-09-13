iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.64 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

