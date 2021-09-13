iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.64

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 76537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

