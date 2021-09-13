iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $173.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.