iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

