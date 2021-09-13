Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.04 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.95.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

