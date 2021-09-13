Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl Sells 35,276 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,739 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Jamf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

