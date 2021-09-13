Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

