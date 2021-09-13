JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.