Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 335,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $436.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

