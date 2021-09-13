JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,130

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vistry Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,182.50 ($15.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,201.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,184.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

