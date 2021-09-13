JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is American Money Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 497.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 176,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $14,053,000. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.24. 613,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

